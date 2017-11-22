Jefferson’s Thanksgiving holiday celebration nearly included an upset of Winder-Barrow and UConn signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa. But the Bulldoggs staved off the loss behind the play of another one of its stars.
Latrice Perkins scored six of Winder-Barrow’s 10 points in overtime as the Bulldoggs — ranked No. 2 in Class 6A in some polls — pulled away for a 63-55 win in the championship of the Tabos Tip-off Classic Tuesday. Perkins, who scored her 1,000th-career point in the win, finished with 18 points.
Jefferson’s Jazmin Allen led the Dragons with 17 points in her top offensive performance this season.
The Dragons (1-2) found themselves moments away from a signature early-season victory.
Jefferson led 53-51 in the closing seconds after a free throw from McKenzie Ulmer. But Perkins drove and fed the ball to Jakayla Sullivan, who scored underneath the basket while being fouled with five seconds left to tie the game 53-53.
Sullivan missed her free throw, and Allen then missed a jump shot at the other end of the court at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.
•JEFFERSON 55, MORGAN CO. 37: Mariah Starks scored 15 points, and the Dragons bounced back from a season-opening defeat at Dawson County with a 55-37 win over Morgan County Nov. 20 in the Tabo’s Tipoff Classic.
“I thought we did a really good job of being a little bit more patient offensively,” coach Jason Gibson said. “But more importantly than that, I thought we did a really good job of playing first-shot defense.”
The game remained tight for just over three quarters before Jefferson pulled away for an 18-point win over the Bulldogs, a Final Four team in Class AAA a year ago.
McKenzie Ulmer added 11 points.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls edged in OT in tipoff tournament finals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry