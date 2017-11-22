BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson loses in closing seconds against Mill Creek

Jefferson’s first season under Kevin Morris will likely be a building process, but for several moments on Tuesday night his young Dragons showed glimpses of being ahead of schedule.
Jefferson (1-3) lost to Mill Creek — a Class 7A state tournament team last year — 77-76 Tuesday, on a last-second basket from Matthew McDowell on the final night of the Tabo’s Tip-off Classic.
Morris was upbeat after the loss.
“The amount of improvement we’ve had from game one to game four — that’s a state-tournament, 7-A basketball team, and we had them,” Morris said. “We had them, and we’ve just got to learn how to win.”
Jefferson sophomore Jasper Gibson racked up 36 points on one of the best nights of the young guard’s career. He finished with five 3-pointers.
“It’s great on Jasper, and the other guys did a great job of setting up Jasper … That’s awesome and he had to make those shots, but there were a lot people involved in him getting those 36 for sure,” Morris said.
Gibson’s 18 first-half points helped the Dragons out to a 43-39 lead at intermission.
With Jefferson clinging to a 76-75 lead four seconds left, Jacob Radaker pulled down a rebound off a missed free throw that would have secured the win but fell and was called for traveling.
That gave Mill Creek the ball back with two seconds left. The Hawks got the ball to McDowell, who muscled the ball with 0.5 seconds left and was fouled. McDowell missed the free throw, and Radaker missed a length-of-the court heave as the buzzer sounded.
“The good thing about the things that we’re doing wrong is that it’s an easy fix,” Morris said. “It’s just little things that we’re not doing right now, and I’m asking them to do things they’ve never done before.”
•PEACHTREE RIDGE 73, JEFFERSON 34: Going up against a Peachtree Ridge program whose roster included three players 6-7 or taller, Jefferson fell to its much-larger foes, 73-34, Monday in the second round of the Tabo’s Tipoff Classic.
Jasper Gibson led the Dragons with 10 points. Florida State signee Devin Vassell paced Peachtree Ridge with 21 points.
“I don’t know that we’ll see anybody that big all year,” Morris said. “I’m proud of our guys, though. They fought, and they fought to the very end.”
For more on this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
