Winder holds ribbon cutting for new pump station, storage tank

City of Winder utilities director Roger Wilhelm was smiling last Thursday afternoon as city officials held a ribbon cutting for a new 5 million-gallon ground water storage tank and booster pump station on Rockwell Church Road.
“We’re one of the few industries that bury most of the projects we do, so anytime we get to see above-ground infrastructure, we’re excited,” Wilhelm said.
Construction of the tank and pump station has been completed on the roughly 7.5-acre site that the city purchased in January 2016. The 5 million-gallon tank will more than double the city’s storage capacity, raising it to 8.25 million gallons, Wilhelm said, and will serve the Carl pressure zone.
“From its initial design to it coming to fruition, you’re talking less than 24 months,” Wilhelm said. “From my perspective, that is an amazing accomplishment and absolutely would not have happened without the decision of our leaders, our mayor and council, for having the support to get it done and expect more than just a standard schedule.”
Wilhelm noted the tank is the first above-ground water storage facility the city has built since 1996 when the one behind Carl’s city hall building was constructed. Since then, the city’s customer’s count has grown from 7,200 connections to over 16,400.
“The timing on this project is right because we’ve grown so much,” Wilhelm said. “We’ve doubled or capacity and this tank and this pump station are going to be vitally important to serve today’s demand, tomorrow’s demand and for basically the next 30 years.”
The city started filling the new tank earlier this month and it had 14 feet of water in it as of last week’s ceremony, Wilhelm said. It is expected to be 100-percent full sometime after the first week in December, he said.
“After that’s complete, assuming the samples and everything come out as expected, it will be put into service,” Wilhelm said.
The site also includes room for a second tank that will eventually be added.
An emergency generator on the site will allow water to continue to be pumped in the event of a natural disaster, a feature Wilhelm said is vital.
“To have this much capacity (at the site), which is over 60 percent of our current capacity and not be able to move it around with the pump station would be a critical fail for us,” he said.
