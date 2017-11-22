The future site of a new city hall and police station in Auburn could one day be part of a larger mixed-use development.
The city has purchased, with SPLOST money, just under 15 acres of land on U.S. 8/Atlanta Highway at the eastern boundary of the city limits, which will include a new municipal complex to house city hall and the city’s police department and private mixed-use development (retail/commercial and/or residential) on the remainder of the acreage.
The public portion will also be developed with SPLOST money, Alex Mitchem, community development director for the city, told City Council at its workshop last Thursday.
During that workshop, council reviewed several proposed agreements related to the project and will vote on them at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Among them, the city would transfer to the Auburn Downtown Development Authority an amount not to exceed $3 million, to be used solely for the project.
The DDA would assist the city in the administration of funds related to planning, designing, etc. of the project.
While it’s not clear how much of the property the municipal complex would take up, the agreement states it would be no less than 3 acres.
The city would authorize the DDA to act on its behalf because the DDA would have more legal flexibility in terms of hiring consultants and buying and selling property and financing that the city doesn’t have, city attorney Jack Wilson said.
The other agreements are a development and management agreement between the DDA and master-plan developer Dave Schmit of Schmit + Associates, who is consulting with the city on the project and will be assisting with the planning of it. After the municipal portion of the property is planned, Schmit would then have an 18-month option to purchase the remainder of the property at a rate of $22,500 per acre, the appraised value.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the city,” Mitchem said. “Other cities have embarked on this same sort of road and are benefiting from it. We have the opportunity to achieve the vision that’s been set forth years ago by our citizens and to have something we can be proud of. This is what’s going to set the tone for the next 30-50 years for the city.”
While no definitive timetable has been set for development of the project, Mitchem said planning for it will be done in conjunction with an update to the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018. Schmit will also be assisting in the process.
“The most important part at the outset of this is the planning phase,” Schmit told council, adding there won’t be any fee for his participation in the comprehensive plan update and planning for the new development. “That’s my skin in the game. I’ll be a private voice at the table. When things and ideas get brought to the table, I can bring in people who can provide input to what types of things may work there. We’re going to be looking for the most feasible options.
“None of this without risk. To think we have one solution, it’s dangerous to think that way. We need to put all the potential solutions on the table.”
