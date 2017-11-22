BOYS BASKETBALL: 79 points not enough for Panthers against Loganville

Most nights, 79 points is enough to win. But that was not enough for Jackson County Tuesday night against Loganville.
The Panthers allowed 94 points to the Red Devils in the finals of the Banker’s Classic Tournament to fall 94-79.
The game was never close but Jackson County never let the game get too out of hand. The worst came in the first quarter when the Panthers trailed at one point 15-0. The Panthers crept back in the game and the score was an admirable 25-11 after one quarter. But Loganville pulled away some more in the second quarter and took a 49-28 into halftime.
Jackson County trailed by over 20 points for most of the second half but they eventually cut the lead and matched Loganville’s pace in the fourth quarter. By then, it was too late and Jackson County couldn’t get any closer than 15 points before time expired.
“We just gave up too many easy buckets,” said head coach Chuck Butler. “We got demolished on the boards, they out rebounded us the entire game, we saw things that could be easily corrected if we work on them. The guys are getting better, learning the tempo and still trying to play wide open by being under control and disciplined.”
