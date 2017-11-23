Three people were killed in two related wrecks early Thanksgiving morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the first wreck happened about 3.15 a.m. on I-85 south at the Dry Pond exit. The second wreck happened a little later in the back-up from the first wreck.
One person was killed in the first wreck and two were killed in the second incident.
In the first incident, a Ford Freestyle was traveling south in the right hand lane. The driver of the Freestyle, Joshua Wilkinson of Hendersonville, N.C., followed too closely and swerved to the left to avoid colliding with a tractor-trailer. The maneuver was unsuccessful and the SUV struck the left rear of the trailer with its right front before the driver lost control. The Freestyle traveled into the left lane, around the trailer and collided with the side of the trailer, traveling underneath it. The passenger in the SUV, Susan Michele Heath of Hendersonville, N.C., was ejected and died. Wilkerson suffered minor injuries and was charged with following too closely and second degree vehicular homicide. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
At approximately 4:41a.m., a second collision occurred on I-85 south in the area of MM141.5 in the back-up from the original crash. A southbound box truck struck a Ford F-150 that was slowing or stopped.
The pick-up driver, Brian Mallette of Jackson, Miss., suffered a fatal injury. The F-150 traveled off of the right side of I-85 as the box truck continued south. The box truck then struck the rear of a stopped tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the box truck driver. The box truck driver has not yet been identified.
The collision between the box truck and the tractor-trailer caused the tractor-trailer to be pushed forward, resulting in the collision with another tractor-trailer. There was no injury to either of the tractor-trailer drivers.
3 killed in Thanksgiving wrecks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry