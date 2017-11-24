Bridges: A complete turnaround of a program

Prior to Heath Webb’s arrival, it was cause for celebration when the Winder-Barrow High School football program earned even one win.
That’s one victory for one game in one season. What a difference four seasons under Webb’s leadership has made.
The 2017 season came to an end for the Bulldoggs last Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. For everyone who follows the WBHS program, it was a disappointing conclusion to what has been the most successful season since 1993.
Thoughts are already looking ahead to next season when making the playoffs and advancing deeper into the bracket are the goals along with a region championship.
The bar has been raised and you have Webb, the leadership of his coaching staff and hard work of the WBHS players to thank for that.
When legendary coach Phil Jones left the program after the 1996 season, it is doubtful anyone would have predicted such a long dry spell. Different head coaches were hired but none seemed to work (for a variety of reasons) in terms of having the success the Hall of Fame coach did.
Even the one head coach who led the team to the postseason in 2003 eventually returned to the school where he initially came from. That was as true of an indictment of the overall state of what the Bulldogg program had become.
No matter what was tried, it didn’t seem to work in terms of reversing the fortunes of the WBHS program. Even when the new fieldhouse was constructed, there were numerous issues with how it done and the work turned out to by below par. More money had to be spent to fix those issues. It was a case of what could go wrong did go wrong with the overall program.
All of that seems lights years behind us now. Four consecutive trips to the state playoffs have occurred since Webb’s hiring.
This year saw the team finish with an 8-2 regular season record and a postseason victory.
Webb’s leadership approach is effective. He, along with his coaching staff, gets the most of out the players who are willing to work hard to be successful.
Of course, it’s not just about working hard. All football players work hard due to the nature of the sport and all coaches want to win and do their best to have a successful program. However, Webb has turned out to be the perfect man to lead the WBHS football program. With one exception, his core group of assistant coaches has been in place with him since he began the rebuilding process.
Many have previous head coaching experience themselves.
The leadership at WBHS of athletic director Rob McFerrin and principal Al Darby also understands what it takes to have a successful football program and they do all they can to help ensure the right elements are in place for the program.
The WBHS football program still has yet to reach its ceiling in terms of success.
This program has the potential to win a region championship and go even further in the playoffs.
Already the right foundation has been constructed and with each passing season more overall steps are taken to reach the ultimate goal for this and any program.
It will be several months until the 2018 season arrives but work will begin soon for the returning players.
Personally, I’m already looking forward to the next chapter in this fascinating book.
Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
