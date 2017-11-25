FORSYTH — In its first two state playoff games, Jefferson fell behind right out of the gate before recovering for victories. But the Dragons were unable to follow that script a third time against an opponent packing plenty of firepower.
Quen Wilson had touchdown runs of 36, 54, 54 and 15 yards as Mary Persons (11-2) beat Jefferson in a 51-32 Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium in the state quarterfinals. The Dragons were hindered by four turnovers, including an interception on the first drive of the game that led to an early deficit.
“What we needed to do was take care of the football,” Dragon coach Gene Cathcart said. “These things always end up coming down to turnovers and takeaways, and we were a little bit careless with the football against a team that will make you pay for it. Hopefully, we’ll learn from it.”
Bulldog quarterback J.T. Hartage threw two touchdown passes, a 1-yarder and a 55-yarder, to Deadrek Alford to help Mary Persons advance to the state semifinals.
The Dragons’ season ended in the state quarterfinals for the third time in five years.
“It’s just one of things to where I felt like we probably played a ‘B’ game, maybe a ‘B-minus’ game in a lot of areas where we needed to be ‘A,’” Cathcart said. “They were ‘A-plus’ in some areas, and we needed to match that and we didn’t quite get that done.”
Jefferson quarterback Bryce Moore ran for two touchdowns and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zac Corbin in his final high school game.
Colby Wood also scored a touchdown in the final game of his illustrious career, finding the end zone on a five-yard run in the third quarter. He leaves as Jefferson’s all-time leading rusher.
After Jefferson faced 7-0 and 14-7 deficits, Moore scored on an 18-yard keeper, tying the game 14-14 in the second quarter. But Mary Persons distanced itself with 17 straight points after that to take a 30-14 lead with 3:28 left in the second period.
Jefferson responded just before the half with Moore's touchdown pass to Corbin (the Dragons’ 2-point attempt was no good), but the Bulldogs stayed out in front by double digits the rest of the way.
“We had opportunities, and we had to play very, very well on the road to beat this team, but like I said, we had our opportunities, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson missed a chance to rally in the third quarter when the game was still within striking distance.
Trailing 30-20, the Dragon defense forced a Mary Persons’ punt to start the second half. But Moore was intercepted on the fourth play of Jefferson’s subsequent offensive series. That set up Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown run, extending Mary Persons’ lead to 37-20 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
Wood trimmed Mary Person’s lead to 37-26 with his touchdown late in the third quarter, but Jefferson missed another two-point try. Mary Persons put the game away with Hartage’s 55-yard scoring strike to Alford and a one-yard touchdown from Tre Slaton.
Jefferson’s Justin Cole, also playing in his final game, scored Jefferson’s final touchdown, running from one-yard out to cut Mary Persons’ lead to 51-32, but only 1:54 remained in the game.
Cathcart said falling short of the state semifinals was a “tough pill to swallow” but found plenty throughout the season to appreciate.
“In a year that I think a lot of people kind of projected to be a rebuilding year, I think we surprised some people and did a lot of really good things,” he said.
Cathcart praised the team’s departing senior class, which compiled a 44-8 record in four years with four trips to the state playoffs. The group was part of one semifinals finish and two quarterfinals finishes.
“There’s no question that they’ve left their mark, their legacy on this special program … not only for the manner in which they’ve carried themselves on the field but the manner in which they’ve carried themselves off the field as well,” Cathcart said. “I’m extremely proud of them for that.”