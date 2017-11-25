Joyce Franklin (11-20-17)

Saturday, November 25. 2017
JEFFERSON - Joyce Ramell Richardson Franklin, 82, entered into rest Monday, November 20, 2017.

Mrs. Franklin was born in Smithville, Tenn., the daughter of the late Milford Pressley Richardson and Novella Ponder Richardson. Mrs. Franklin was of the Christian denomination and was a retired supervisor in the medical supplies industry. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by a brother, James Morris Richardson; grandson, Cody Parrish,; granddaughter, Joy Riggs and her husband, Manuel John Miranda.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Sue Reyes, Ohua, Hawaii, and Carlene Soto and her husband Gabriel, Jefferson; brother, David Lee Richardson, Jefferson; two sisters, Juanita Bowdion, McMenville, Tenn. and Eva Kimura, Jefferson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Sewell officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

