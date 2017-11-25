Billy Cofield (11-22-17)

PENDERGRASS - Billy Wayne Cofield, 67, entered into rest Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Mr. Cofield was born in Pendergrass, the son of the late Lonney W. and Susie Stockton Cofield and was a retired farmer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Cofield.
Survivors include a son, William Cofield and his wife Erin, York, S.C.; a step-daughter, Shannon Suttor, California; two sisters, Martha Sue Legg and her husband Bill, Jefferson, and Judy Brooks, Pendergrass; brother, Larry Cofield and his wife Carol, Gainesville; and three grandchildren, Alex, Aidan and Catie.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with his son, the Rev. William Cofield officiating with burial to follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Men’s Ministry of Maysville Baptist Church, 8875 Highway 82 Spur, Maysville, Georgia 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
