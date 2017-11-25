JEFFERSON - Della Goodwin Ford, 86, entered into rest Thursday, November 23, 2017.
Mrs. Ford was born in Fulton County, Ga., the daughter of the late William Elisha Goodwin and Addie McFall Goodwin. Mrs. Ford was a retired sales clerk and was a member of Victory Baptist Church, but attended The Little Country Church. Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by brothers, Roy and Gene Goodwin; and husbands, Donald Kenneth Duncan and James H. Ford.
Survivors include her daughter, Carmen Ayers and her husband Johnny, Jefferson; son, Phillip Wayne Duncan, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Cheryl Ayers Major and her husband Danny, Lisa Ayers and Heather Chick; two great-grandchildren, Brittany and Tyler Chick; and one great-great-grandchild, Max Chick.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 10, from the Little Country Church, Old Airport Road, Commerce, with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
Those desiring, may make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Della Ford (11-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry