Kyle Gresham (11-18-17)

KINGSTON - Kyle Franklin Gresham, 32, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017.
Kyle was born in Fulton County on July 11, 1985, the son of Cindy Lynn Hardigree and Franklin Ostell Anglin.
Kyle was an avid bodybuilder and participated in team lift competitive bodybuilding. With the help of his best friend and mentor, Nasser Tuguz, he was the overall winner of the 2017 Roman Classic. His ultimate goal was to become a certified personal trainer so he could help others achieve a healthy lifestyle. Kyle had a big heart and would do anything for anybody.
Preceding him in death was his best friend, Mike Lynch; his great-grandmothers, Mozelle Gresham and Olene Holmes; great-grandfather, W.R. Parker; and grandfather, Hayward Hardigree.
Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Gresham and her son, Ben; his mother and father, Cindy and Joey Hardigree; brother, Will Hardigree; father, Franky Anglin and step-mother, Tracey; brothers, Blake and Brady Anglin; sister, Brook Anglin; his maternal grandparents, Tony and Shelia Gresham and Suzie Gresham; his great-grandmother, Mary “Rosie” Parker; his paternal grandparents, Ostell and Nancy Anglin and Becky Hardigree; his aunts, Brittany Gresham, Cristal Burkhardt and Lisa Pittman; along with several extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m., November 26, in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Professor Rob Touchstone officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, at the funeral home.
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Kyle Gresham. Visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.
