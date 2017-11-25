COMMERCE - Nancy Richey Sims Stancil, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017.
Born on Sept. 10, 1935 in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Richey and Mattie Lou Rice Sims. She was the widow of Theron Stancil, a school librarian with Cobb County School System, lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Commerce, and a member of LDH/Jack Shirley Sunday School Class. Her Sunday School class will serve as honorary pallbearers. Mrs. Stancil is preceded in death by a son, Bryan Clark Stancil.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Theron Jr. (Meredith Rubel) Stancil, Marietta, David (Denise) Stancil, Kennesaw; daughter, Susan Stancil, Tennessee; brother, Bill Sims, Commerce; sister, Sally Gibby, Lithia Springs, Ga.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 24, at First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Rev. Carlton Allen officiating. Burial was at Jackson Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Mended Hearts Chapter 171 or First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce, GA 30529.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Nancy Stancil (11-21-17)
