Audrey Guenther (11-26-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 27. 2017
NICHOLSON - Audrey Ann Lura Guenther, 71, died Sunday, November 26, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Guenther was born in New Rockford, N.D., the daughter of the late, Ed and Agnes Mehlhoff Lura. Mrs. Guenther was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Guenther, Nicholson; daughters, Vicki Chavira, Phelan, California, and Stacey Sopko, Creedmoor, N.C.; brothers, Kenny Lura, California, and Mereal Lura, Jamestown, N.D.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
