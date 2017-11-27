MAYSVILLE - Virginia “Jinner” Watkins Moore, 89, entered into rest Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Mrs. Moore was born in Pendergrass, the daughter of the late George Turner Watkins and Essie Brown Watkins. Mrs. Moore was a lifelong member of Center Grove Baptist Church and at the time of her death was the oldest living church member. She was a retired seamstress, loved flowers and gardening, was a great cook, and loved her Church and her Church family. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Douglas Watkins; three sisters, Reba Thompson, Dot Kent and Neta Watkins; son, William Dwight Kent; and two husbands, Thurston W. Kent and Joseph B. Moore.
Survivors include a son, Darrell G. Kent and his wife Carol, Hoschton; one sister, Sybil W. Highfield and her husband Billy, Lula; three grandchildren, Danielle Cross, Brandon Kent and Amber Hawkins; four great-grandchildren, Sophia Cross, Liam Cross, Decland Hawkins and Scarlett Hawkins; two stepsons, Barry Moore and his wife Mary Jean, Maysville, and Gary Moore, Maysville; sister-in-law, Nellie Watkins, Maysville; brother-in-law Shelton Kent, Maysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. David Brown officiating with burial to follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Brandon Kent, Randy Ragan, Scotty Webb, Joe Anderson, Ray Anderson and Dwight Langford. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Those desiring may make memorials to the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5154 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
“Jinner” Moore (11-25-17)
