WINDER - Chloe Perkins, 93, went to Heaven November 22, 2017.
A native of Monroe, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Manch and Iva Nora Locklin Hearn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Perkins in 1998; a daughter, Patricia Bentley; and a grandson, Todd Allen. She had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was the retired owner of Winder Drapery. Mrs. Perkins was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and loved cooking, sewing, gardening, traveling and having company.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Perkins, Winder; son-in-law, Terry Bentley, Statham; grandchildren, Tara Healan, Keith Perkins and Misty Skinner; and great-grandchildren, Brandi Allen, Taylor Allen, Kyle Healan, Hunter Healan, Abby Hardy, Bryson Hardy, Cody Skinner, Dawson Perkins, and Addison Skinner.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Strickland officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Chloe Perkins (11-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry