Chloe Perkins (11-22-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 27. 2017
WINDER - Chloe Perkins, 93, went to Heaven November 22, 2017.

A native of Monroe, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Manch and Iva Nora Locklin Hearn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Perkins in 1998; a daughter, Patricia Bentley; and a grandson, Todd Allen. She had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was the retired owner of Winder Drapery. Mrs. Perkins was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and loved cooking, sewing, gardening, traveling and having company.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Perkins, Winder; son-in-law, Terry Bentley, Statham; grandchildren, Tara Healan, Keith Perkins and Misty Skinner; and great-grandchildren, Brandi Allen, Taylor Allen, Kyle Healan, Hunter Healan, Abby Hardy, Bryson Hardy, Cody Skinner, Dawson Perkins, and Addison Skinner.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Strickland officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.