Carol Fleming (11-25-17)

Carol Rolt Fleming passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Born in Thomasville, Ga., on June 4, 1949, Carol was the daughter of the late Oris Raymond Rolt and Annie Mae (Ann) Barber Rolt. Carol’s parents raised her and her sisters in the fellowship of First Presbyterian Church, where they were faithful members in the church choirs.
Carol’s fondest memories during that time were being a part of the Joyful Noise Choir under the direction of Dr. Ruth Sisson, who became a lifelong friend. Carol rejoined First Presbyterian Church when she returned to Thomasville later in life. In 1968, Carol graduated from Thomasville High School after which she completed her Secretarial Science degree from Thomas Area Technical School. She began her 48-year working career at Georgia Crate and Basket Company.
She moved to Atlanta in 1973, where she was employed by Coats and Clark Distribution Center. Several years later she moved to Conway, Ark., where she worked for Rock-Tenn Industries and later for Virco Manufacturing Company as Senior Buyer. In 1998, Carol returned home to Thomasville where she worked for Illingworth Engineering Company as the Administrative Assistant to Bill Mott until her retirement in September of this year.
Carol truly touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her life was characterized by her caring and giving spirit and her great sense of humor. She was a loving and dedicated daughter and sister. Throughout her life time, Carol delighted in her six nephews, in their activities, and in their accomplishments. She cherished spending time with them and with their families.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Ann Rolt, Thomasville, include sisters, Pat (Matt) Crane, Winder, Rosemary Sykes, Thomasville, Kathy (Steve) Lincoln, Valdosta, Ga.; brother, Raymond Rolt, Brunswick, Ga.; nephews, Stephen Crane, Winder, Jep and Dawn Crane, Nicholson, Ga., Quintin and Jennifer Sykes, Columbia, S.C., Sean and Kari Sykes, Alpharetta, Ga., Stephen and Mary Scott Lincoln, Valdosta, Ga., and Parker and Julee Lincoln, Valdosta; 16 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great nephew; and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Thomasville First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 29, at 2 p.m., led by Dr. Timothy Filston. There will be a reception following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 225 E Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA 31792. Family and friends are invited to visit her online guest register at www.allenfh.com
Allen and Allen Funeral Home, Thomasville, is in charge of arrangements.
