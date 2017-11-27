David Stockton (11-26-17)

BRASELTON - David Franklin Stockton, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
Mr. Stockton was born in Hall County, Ga., the son of the late Joe Walter Stockton Sr. and Annie Irene Roper Stockton. Mr. Stockton was a machinist with the Roper Pump Company, was of the Baptist denomination and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Grace Inez Powell Stockton; and his brother, Joe Walter Stockton Jr. and his wife Mary.
Survivors include his wife, Jennie Cofield Stockton, Braselton; sons, Alan Stockton, Braselton, and Scott Stockton and his wife Judy, Gillsville; grandsons, Jeremiah Stockton and his wife Sarah and Clinton Stockton; grandchildren, Jeremiah II, Abigayle, Darby, Camellia, Lilah Rose, Lydia Joy; and step grandchildren, Destiny and Bryson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Robby Ledford officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce. The visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
