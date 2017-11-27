Joyce Bellamy Masters, resident of Calhoun, Ga., and born in Banks County, Ga. on June 15, 1935, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 24, 2017.
Waiting for her there are her parents, Parks Bellamy and Kathleen Vaughan Bellamy, both of Banks County, as well as her dear sister Joanne Bellamy Legg. Joyce raised three boys, Greg, Steve and Mike, and is blessed with six grandchildren. She will also be missed by Joanne’s husband, Jack Legg of Dry Pond, as well as their children and grandchildren.
Her home church during her childhood, and where she was married to George A. Masters, was Homer Presbyterian, where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 2. She will be laid to rest next to her father and grandparents (Nan and Rob Bellamy) at Nails Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadowdale Baptist Church (Calhoun, GA) missions fund or to the InTouch Messenger program (InTouch.org)
Joyce Masters (11-24-17)
