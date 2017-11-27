Jefferson wins appeal to play in Class AAA

Jefferson has won its appeal to play in Class AAA, athletic director Bill Navas confirmed. The vote by the GHSA reclassification committee was unanimous.
Jefferson High School principal Brian Moore presented the school's appeal Monday morning.
The school was placed in Class AAAA in 2016 due to a rule from the GHSA addressing out-of-county enrollment. Since Jefferson's out-of-county enrollment of 8.1 percent exceeded the three-percent threshold set by the GHSA, Jefferson was moved from Class AAA to AAAA.
Jefferson appealed, unsuccessfully, to the GHSA executive committee in 2016 to remain in Class AAA. It was unable to appeal directly to the reclassification committee in 2016 because it did not file an appeal in time.
But with the GHSA hearing appeals during its mid-cycle adjustment, Jefferson was able to make its appeal to the reclassification committee this time.
Jefferson will be assigned to Region 8-AAA, where it spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 athletic seasons.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
