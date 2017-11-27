Local Harvest Banquet raises $4,675 for Madison County Food Bank

The 2017 Madison County Local Harvest Banquet was held the evening of Nov. 13 at the Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Lab.
The event was a chance for community members to enjoy a meal prepared by local culinary arts students with ingredients from local farms. Close to 100 were in attendance at the second-annual event hosted by the Madison County Extension Office. Local elected officials volunteered as guest servers, including State Representative Tom McCall, State Senator Frank Ginn, Madison County Commissioners Tripp Strickland and Theresa Bettis and Chairman John Scarborough. Auction items and cakes were also donated by local businesses and farms. In total, the event raised $4,675 for the Madison County Food Bank.
“Event organizers want to thank Mrs. Lynn Booth for her guidance and leadership in the high school culinary arts program as well as all of the local farms, businesses, and individuals who helped make this event a success,” organizers said.
