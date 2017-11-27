IDA to review its relationship with Chamber

The financial spigot will be cut off for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce unless a clear contract is established before the end of the year.
County industrial development authority member Josh Chandler closed its Nov. 20 meeting with a proposal. He asked that all payments from the industrial authority to the Chamber be halted effective Jan. 1 unless a new contract is established to make clear exactly how much money the Chamber gets from the IDA and how it is spent. The authority approved that measure.
The funding includes salaries for Chamber president and IDA executive director Marvin White as well as two Chamber employees.
“We’re trying to make the relationship as transparent as possible,” said Chandler, who says he doesn’t know a clear dollar figure for how much the IDA provides to the Chamber. “…We need to justify what we’re getting for the amount of money being paid.”
Chandler said he wants to know a dollar figure on what’s provided to the Chamber and what it gets for that money. An agreement between the two entities hasn’t been updated in 20 years. Chandler said it’s time to do that. He said the short time frame for the update should make it a matter that’s carried out with some urgency.
IDA member Derek Doster said he wants “a clear idea of what the IDA is paying for.”
Also Nov. 20, the authority discussed the planned renewable energy power plant by Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) at the old Trus Joist wood plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. White told the authority that GRP had planned to finalize its loan for the facility last week, but it hit another delay.
Authority chairman Bruce Azevedo said GRP has not been forthcoming with information recently and the IDA is simply waiting for GRP to finalize its financing. The power plant will need to bore a hole for a water line under Hwy. 72 and the railroad. White said the county will need permits in place before that work starts. GRP will foot all of the cost of extending a county water line to the facility. But the IDA members emphasized that they don’t want to see the county take on any expenses without GRP finalizing its funding. The plant is expected to be in operation by June 1, 2019. It was initially expected to open in May of this year, but the project has hit numerous delays. GRP has a contract with Georgia Power and is paying stiff fees for every month it fails to be in operation.
IDA attorney Victor Johnson said the authority’s contract with GRP will have to include performance bonds so the county won’t be on the hook for any expenses if GRP’s plant ultimately fails. (More details about the GRP plant are available online in the Sept. 29, 2017 web story “Power plant still coming.”)
In another matter, the authority heard from utility director Steve Shaw, who said the IDA well at James Holcomb Road is no longer producing enough water to be useful. He said he got quotes on a new well and is also getting price estimates on a filtration system for another nearby well with a high iron content.
Chandler said he wants to start getting a breakdown on how much water the IDA sells is first purchased from out of county versus how much water is pulled from sources within the county.
