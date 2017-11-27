Burglary reported on Della Slayton Road

A woman on Della Slayton Road reported that her home was burglarized. She said a back screen door was cut and someone appeared to rummage through drawers, but nothing appeared to be missing.
Other recent incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office included:
•A domestic dispute over pills was reported at a Long Peeples Road residence.
•A woman on Roy Woods Road reported that someone stole tools, a laptop computer and $250. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence.
•A juvenile was charged with simple battery, criminal trespass and underage consumption after a dispute at a Hwy. 191 address.
•An air conditioner window unit, coins from a jar and pills were reportedly stolen from a Thomas Road residence.
•A Madison County deputy put down a deer wounded in a collision with a vehicle on Main Street in Comer.
•A pawnshop owner on Hwy. 29 reported that video footage showed three people cutting a fence on his property and looking for a way in to the front of the store. Nothing appeared to have been taken. More security footage still needed to be reviewed.
•Someone drove off without paying for gas at a Hwy. 98 convenience store.
•A missing person was reported on Barwick Hill Road. The person was discovered at a Burger King in Cornelia.
•A 2003 Nissan Altima was reported stolen on McCannon Morris Road.
•Bad checks totaling $824 were reported at Ingles in Hull.
•Four fights were reported at Madison County High School, three involving female students and one involving male students.
•A female student left an account open on a high school computer with nude pictures of herself. A male student had returned a picture of his lower body from his home computer to her account.
•Bad checks totaling $1,884 were reported at First Citizens Bank in Hull.
•A person reported a scam saying that their Social Security Number would be suspended unless they called back a certain number.
•A woman reported that someone fraudulently used her information to open an account with Windstream.
•An abandoned truck was found in a ditch on Hwy. 172.
Burglary reported on Della Slayton Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry