‘Bobby” Fortson (11-27-17)

DANIELSVILLE - James Robert “Bobby” Fortson, 63, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Fortson was born in Royston on February 16, 1954, the son of the late John Lace Fortson, Jr. and Betty Ruth Wallace Fortson. He was a truck driver, having retired from Overnite Transportation, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Shriners Club. Mr. Fortson was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Wallace.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Alicia and Joel Hinson, Danielsville, and Kimmy Brooke Fortson, Danielsville; brother, Michael Fortson, Danielsville; and sisters, Cheryl Brock and Linda Patrick, both of Danielsville.
A memorial service will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, , with Mr. Cody Cross officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until memorial service hour. The family is at the home of Mike Fortson; 1221 Carey Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
