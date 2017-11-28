SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Maria C. Allende De Grant, 93, entered into rest Monday, November 27, 2017.
She joins her husband Jose A. Grant and grandson Jose R. Grant in Heaven. Mrs. Allende was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jose Allende and Carmen Escobar. Mrs. Allende was dedicated to her family and a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Joe Grant and his wife Marie, Jefferson, Ulysses Grant and his wife Marta, San Juan, and Nelson Grant, San Juan; four daughters, Nylvia Grant, San Juan, Macle Grant Carreno and her husband Luis, Jefferson, Merida Pagan and her husband Jose F., Puerto Rico, and Awilda Calderon, Puerto Rico; grandchildren, Sophia, Nathalie, Jose A., Ulysses, Martha, Karla, Carolyn, Luis, Lucas, Nomar, Paula and Bryan; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria De Grant (11-27-17)
