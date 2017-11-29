JEFFERSON - Thomas Payne Corbett, 56, entered into rest Tuesday, November 28, 2017.
Mr. Corbett was born in Athens, Ga., the, son of Mrs. Hilda Crow Corbett and the late Charles Corbett. Mr. Corbett was a retired sales representative with the Hagemeyer Company and the Pepsi Bottling Company for 23 years.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Fulcher Corbett; sons, Alex Corbett and Eli Corbett; sisters, Celeste Corbett, Robyn Johnson, and Sandi Flint; brothers, Tim Corbett, and Todd Corbett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3, in the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Mr. Corbett’s Nephews honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Friends of Georgia State Parks, 199 South Erwin, Suite 100, Cartersville, Georgia 30120, or at www.friendsofgastateparks.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Thomas Corbett (11-28-17)
