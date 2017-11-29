Wrestling: Mat Doggs getting to full strength

Wednesday, November 29. 2017
The 2017-2018 wrestling season has begun for the Winder-Barrow High School Mat Bulldoggs but it was not until this week that coach Matt Patton had his full roster available.
The Bulldoggs finished seventh in the recent WBHS Duals although their coach said with their full lineup the team likely would have finished around fifth. Norman Dismuke (132) won all of his matches at the event.
Also competing at the WBHS Duals were Jarod Stimpson (106), Aaron Fields (145), Jonathan Hartman (160), Caleb Charron (220), James Hardigree (285), Dylan Illar (285) and Julian Lanley (285).
WBHS also competed against Lumpkin County and White County during the early portion of the season. Patton said Lumpkin County has one of the best programs in the state.
The Mat Doggs will have several addition team members back this week including those who were members of the 2017 football team.
“We are at full strength line-up wise now so that will help us compete for team wins rather than just individual ones,” Patton said.
WBHS is scheduled to host Johnson, Gainesville, Newton and Monroe Area Wednesday (today) at 5:30 p.m.
Old Website

