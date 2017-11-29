Basketball: Bulldoggs making strides, returning to full strength

Considering six of his players had their first practice of the season Monday, Winder-Barrow boys basketball coach Ron Garren was encouraged with how his team performed in the Tabo’s Tip-Off Tourney at Jefferson High School last week.
After getting blitzed by Mill Creek 65-37 in their season opener on Nov. 18, the Bulldoggs held their own in a 59-52 loss to a solid Brookwood squad on Nov. 20 and then finished up the tournament with 59-54 overtime win over Douglass on Nov. 21.
“I was really pleased with days two and three,” said Garren, whose team lost its home opener to Flowery Branch 62-45 Tuesday night. “Considering we were playing with a short roster, I couldn’t be anything but happy with the effort.”
Garren said he had six players practice for the first time Monday and several were expected to play Tuesday night against Flowery Branch.
Among those was senior Brock Landis, the Winder-Barrow football team’s quarterback who sat out last basketball season but decided late to come out this year.
At 6-foot-4, Landis will give the Bulldoggs some much-needed size as the tallest players on their roster previously were 6-foot-2. Garren has talked about his team’s struggles on the boards last season as a result of the lack of size and has said the Bulldoggs will play a more motion-based offense and spread the floor in an effort to create more 3-point looks and draw opposing defenders away from the basket.
“Brock came out and we’re excited about getting his size in there,” Garren said. “Our senior class is very close. There were a couple of guys who were also on the football team and they talked him into it and encouraged him to play. We’ll see how it unfolds as he gets back into it.”
While there was no all-tournament team from the Tabo’s tournament, Garren said his top nomination would have been senior guard Tramon Campbell. Campbell, who was the Bulldoggs’ sixth man last year, was slated to start at point guard at the beginning of the season but after early struggles in the tournament, Garren shifted him back to his more natural shooting guard position and he responded, scoring 15 points against Brookwood and 18 points in the win over Douglass.
“He didn’t feel comfortable at the point but once we changed things around to his more normal spot, he really took off and I was excited about the way he played,” Garren said of Campbell. “I thought Josh Sims did a nice job defensively for us throughout the tournament. Those were definitely our bright spots.”
The Bulldoggs return to action Friday when they host Clarke Central at 8:30 p.m. They were originally scheduled to visit Athens Christian on Saturday but that game has been postponed to Jan. 4 due to a burst pipe in the Athens Christian gymnasium.
Basketball: Bulldoggs making strides, returning to full strength
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry