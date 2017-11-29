It looked like for a moment Tuesday night that the Apalachee girls basketball team’s struggles to finish off games would get the better of the Lady Wildcats again.
But this time they weren’t going to be denied. After blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, the Lady Wildcats composed themselves in time and rallied for a 44-39 overtime victory at home against Loganville.
It was the first win of the young season for Apalachee (1-2), which lost 52-41 to Union Grove on Nov. 18 and 58-51 to Walton on Nov. 21 in the Apalachee Thanksgiving tournament.
“For this team to hang in there, fight until the end and find a way to win, that was huge for us and this season,” Lady Wildcats coach Gary Compton said. “(Loganville is) a good team so this is big for us. I’m so proud of our players.”
The Lady Wildcats got an outstanding performance from junior forward Nakia Hooks, who scored 17 points and was a dominant force on the boards, pulling down 18 rebounds. Hooks scored 11 of her 17 points after halftime and 6 of the Lady Wildcats’ 10 points in the extra period.
Apalachee appeared to be on its way to a comfortable victory after jumping out to an 18-11 lead at halftime and then outscoring Loganville 10-2 in a third quarter in which they allowed just two free throws and held the Lady Red Devils (3-2) without a field goal over the eight-minute span.
But the fourth quarter was a much different story.
The Lady Devils turned up the heat on their press defense and took advantage of several Lady Wildcat turnovers and miscues to steadily chip away.
Alerriya Butler, who finished with a game-high 18 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 33-33 with 15.7 seconds left.
As a bonus, Charlotte Sende was fouled during the shot by an Apalachee player and hit one of two free throws to put the Lady Devils up 34-33.
The Lady Wildcats raced it down the court and after Briana Bryson missed a potential game-winning shot, Hooks was there to grab the rebound and drew a foul with 2.7 seconds remaining. Hooks knocked down her first free-throw attempt, but missed the second one to send the game into overtime.
Apalachee finally took the lead for good with just under two minutes remaining in OT.
Down 39-36, the Lady Wildcats got a free throw from Takiah Stanford. Stanford missed her second shot, but Hooks came up with another rebound, put up a shot that rolled in and was fouled on the play.
She sank her free throw to complete the three-point play and give the Lady Wildcats the 40-39 edge, which they would not relinquish.
Compton was glad his team was able to weather the storm of a more aggressive Loganville defense in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“They forced us to break press a little differently than we’re used to,” he said. “We were handling it OK, but just one bad pass a little off the mark here and there can really get things rolling in a bad direction.
“Hopefully we can take all of that and learn from it, but I’m proud of the girls for fighting through it.”
Apalachee boys 83, Loganville 65
Meanwhile, the boys game Tuesday was never really in doubt.
Apalachee raced out to an early 11-0 lead and the closest Loganville ever got was 17-12 late in the first quarter.
The win showed continued improvement for the Wildcats (2-1), who won their second straight contest after a season-opening 63-62 loss to Flowery Branch on Nov. 18.
The Wildcats previously defeated Hebron Christian Academy 77-62 on Nov. 21.
First-year Apalachee coach Spencer Bernstein said it was also a more complete performance for the Wildcats against Loganville than the two teams’ preseason scrimmage earlier this month.
“We were up the whole game in the scrimmage but it didn’t feel like we finished it the way we needed to,” Bernstein said.
“I talked to the guys (Tuesday) about playing entire games, playing four quarters. I thought we did a good job of jumping out to a big lead and staying focused.”
The Wildcats had nine players score and four reach double figures. Junior guard Brandon Bannis led the way with 16 points and 6 assists.
Derek Miller had 15 points, three slam dunks and 5 rebounds, Deron Collier had 15 points and Jamonte Wallace chipped in 14 points and 7 assists.
“I really preach to these guys that I don’t feel like we have any superstars out there, but it’s about playing team basketball, sharing the ball, hustling and getting after it,” Bernstein said.
“I feel good about the way things are going. It’s a new system, a new coach and a new era, and these guys have just got to learn how I want them to do things. But we’re making progress.”
Both Apalachee teams return to action Friday when they travel to Monroe Area.
The girls game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m. The teams will then have another road game at Hebron Christian on Tuesday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7 p.m.
