Basketball: Big 4th quarter lifts Leopards past Vikings to begin season 2-0

In a game that featured four rallies from the East Hall Vikings, the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team was able to stave off all four rallies and flex its muscle in the fourth quarter, scoring 28 points en route to an 82-72 victory last Saturday.
The Leopards sit at 2-0 on the season. They defeated Hart County last Tuesday 94-58.
Head coach Mike Cleveland said the win over East Hall was a night where the team didn’t play its best, but that a “characteristic” of a good team is that on “those nights, you just grind it out and you scratch and you claw and you do whatever it takes to win.”
“I thought we had one of those kinds of wins tonight,” Cleveland said. “I don’t know if we had anybody play their (extremely) best.
“I know as a team we didn’t do our best. We did some foolish things, unforced turnovers I thought. On the other side of that is East Hall does a good job in what they do. So, they forced us into some of those, but I think we’re too good to get caught up in that.”
