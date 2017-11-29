Last Saturday, the East Hall Lady Vikings took an early 2-0 lead against the Banks County Lady Leopards.
Fast-forward halfway through the first quarter, the Lady Leopards found their stride, going on a 12-0 run to take the lead by 10. It was the game’s only lead change as the Lady Leopards downed the Lady Vikings 67-59. The Lady Leopards sit 2-0 on the season after defeating Hart County as well.
Kailynn Gilstrap and Maddie Thomas scored 17 points apiece to lead the Lady Leopards. Jaycie Bowen scored 12 points. Amber Williams added 10 points.
Even in a win, head coach Steven Shedd said the team still has things it needs to work on including making uncontested layups. Against the East Hall, Shedd’s squad missed 19 uncontested layups, a potential to have 38 more points to their total.
“You make half of those, that’s at least 18, 19 points,” Shedd said after the game. “That was one problem that we had was too many easy missed shots.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Basketball: Lady Leopards off to 2-0 start after tests from Hart Co., East Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry