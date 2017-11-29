‘Tacky Christmas’ decorating contest planned

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 29. 2017
Keep Banks County Beautiful is hosting the first ever “Tacky Christmas “ Decorating Contest.
“Break out those Christmas lights, yard and inflatable decorations, wreaths, ribbons, spotlights and anything else you can think of to decorate your home,” director Leslie George states. “Think Christmas vacation. Can you outdo the Griswalds?”
To enter, send your name, address and phone number to Keepbanksbeautiful@gmail.com. You can also nominate a friend, family, neighbor or home that you have seen.
There are the following classifications: Tacky, children’s favorite, classic and business.
Judging will be done the week of December 21. Winners will have a special sign placed in their yard, as well as their home being recognized in the Banks County News.
For more information, call 706-318-5448.
