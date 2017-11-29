Wrestling: Leopards face tough matchups

The Banks County High School wrestling team will compete in the King of the Mountain tournament at Towns County High School this Friday and Saturday.
The team also competed on Tuesday at East Jackson. The team won both matches vs. East Jackson and North Hall.
Last week, the Leopards competed at Franklin County. The team went 1-3, defeating St. Pius X. The three losses were to Franklin County, North Oconee and Crescent, S.C. Terrance Walker was the only Leopard to go undefeated in the tournament.
The team was without half the starting lineup, according to head coach Kasey Hanley. This weekend, the team will be without some starters as well.
“All of this is practice until we get to area, so, until then, we will just keep working,” Hanley said.
