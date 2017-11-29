BOC approves LMIG application for paving

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, approved the following:
•the 2018 LMIG application packet requesting a total of $753,423 for paving Atlanta Highway (east city limits of Statham to Oconee County line and Ga. 53 south to west city limits of Statham) and Tanners Bridge Road. The county’s match for would be $226,027, for a total of $979,450.
•adoption of a Workplace Wellness Policy. The county has been awarded a Health Promotion and Wellbeing Grant by the ACCG and a requirement of the grant is for the governing body to adopt a workplace wellness policy to support the wellness program.
•a firefighter’s cancer benefit program. Georgia House Bill 146 requires fire departments to provide cancer benefits to firefighters, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Human Resources Director Charlie Felts presented the recommendation to accept the program with ACCG-IRMA for $18,144 through the Hartford Insurance Company with a three-year rate guarantee. The insurance will be paid out of the county’s fire fund contingency.
•the purchase of a 2017 John Deer 323E Skid Steer for $50,500 from Ag-Pro of Athens, the low bidder on the equipment. There was $55,000 included in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget for this purchase.
•a low bid of $38,664 from Martin-Robbins Fence Company for guardrail replacement. The county’s portion of the project will be $11,529 with the balance coming out of Fiscal Year 2017 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds.
•a bid of $50,280 from Peek Pavement Marking LLC for roadway re-striping and pavement marking. This will be funded with FY2017 LMIG funds.
•the purchase of a new 14-passenger bus for the Senior Center for $58,217 off a state contract.
•a Memorandum of Agreement for funding of the Prosecution Based VOCA Program and the designation of county manager, Mike Renshaw, as the county official authorized to sign required programmatic and financial reports.
