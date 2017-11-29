The wrestling season is upon Jefferson, but the Dragon lineup likely won’t be a finished product until the stockings are hung and presents are under the tree.
The perennial state champions have just now welcomed back the football-playing members of their team as they build toward another title defense.
“I think the team we start with is not going to be the team that will start showing its face by Christmas time,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
The coach explained that some wrestlers will move weight classes over the next few weeks. Others will slide into spots. And practice time will eventually start paying off for those who just recently returned to the wrestling mat.
Still, this historical program — which won its 17th-straight traditional state title and 16th-consecutive duals championship last year — will be tested very soon.
Jefferson, which begins its schedule Wednesday, faces one of its biggest early-season tournaments this Friday and Saturday with the Panther Invitational at Jackson County.
State champions Commerce (Class A) and Social Circle (Class AA) will be among the field of teams. West Laurens and Gilmer County are also part of the tournament, giving Jefferson a glimpse of two of its major Class AAAA rivals.
“This weekend, there’s going to be some hammer dogs in there,” Thurmond said.
The Dragons enter the season returning one state champion, Dawson Bates, last year’s Class AAAA 132-pound winner.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson wrestling team hopes to round into form by Christmas time
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry