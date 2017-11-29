East Jackson notched another win, but coach David Akin found the effort in the latest victory to be lacking.
The Eagles moved to 6-0 with a 45-33 win Tuesday over Athens Christian, a perennial 20-plus win team in Class A.
Akin said early-season success might have led to his team playing uninspired basketball.
“They are a victim of success,” he said. “All we hear in school right now is how great we are, how the school has never been 5-0 before, how we’re going to win state, all kinds of things. They might as well just have the parade right now.”
“It’s ridiculous. I’ve tried to tell the kids not to listen to that and to stay focused. And tonight’s performance is a direct correlation between listening to what I would say is fool’s gold.”
The game was played on the campus of Prince Avenue Christian School due to water damage to the floor at Athens Christian’s gym. Tay Howard led East Jackson with 15 points, 11 of which came after halftime as the Eagles gradually pulled away from Athens Christian. Jace Bonds added 10 points.
Akin said the team didn’t execute well, simply setting for 3-pointers.
“We’ve shot the ball very well the first five games, and so that’s masked a lot of problems — not rebounding, not talking on defense,” he said. “So tonight, we don’t shoot it well and our answer is just shoot more 3’s, which is typical high school basketball players. They have to have a smarter basketball IQ to compete at a high level. That shows a lack of it, but I’m ultimately to blame because I’m their coach.”
Bonds paced the Eagles during the first half with eight points as East Jackson led 20-19 at the break.
East Jackson fell behind 25-22 in the third quarter before reeling off 10 straight points to take control of the game. Howard scored six straight points during a stretch in the fourth quarter as East Jackson ran its lead out to 42-28.
Akin, however, said his team did not travel to Athens ready to play.
“We came over here, thought we were just going to walk in the gym and win, didn’t have to do anything to earn the victory, and inevitably we had a ball game until the fourth quarter,” he said. “If they think they can rely on talent to win games, they are sadly mistaken. We don’t have enough talent to win games. It’s going to have to be 100 percent effort, 100 percent focus throughout an entire game.”
While he said he took nothing positive from the win, Akin did point to the team’s Saturday road matchup with defending Class 5A champion Buford.
“We’ve got an incredible opportunity to find out how we match up with the best players and one of the best teams in the state,” Akin said. “I’m excited. I couldn’t wait to get this game on the schedule. Because if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. And now our kids get an understanding of what the best looks like.”
