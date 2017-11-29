GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jefferson routs Habersham

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 29. 2017
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team improved to 2-2 with a 66-33 home win over Habersham Central Tuesday.
McKenzie Tyner led the Dragons with 13 points. Allieanne Clark added 12 points off the bench. Jazmin Allen finished with 10 points.
Jefferson hit 14-out-17 free throws in the win.
The team returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 5, at home against Morgan County at 6 p.m.
