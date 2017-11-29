BOYS' BASKETBALL: First-year coach hopes to instill confidence in Tigers

Over the past two seasons, the Commerce High School boys’ basketball team has won a combined three games and lost 45.
For first-year Tigers’ head coach Russ Gregg, the biggest key to turning the program around is to try and “get better every day.” There are other keys that follow suit with the first one.
“The big thing is just trying to get (the team’s) confidence up,” he said. “They’ve been told how bad they were, and when you don’t win, that sort of happens.
“But I know, also looking at the schedule, that regardless our schedule is very tough, especially when you’re playing in a league like we’re playing where Lakeview Academy’s loaded and Athens Christian went to the Elite Eight.”
Lakeview Academy went to the Final Four. They both are region teams. The Tigers’ non-region schedule includes North Hall, Oconee County and Johnson.
“So we’re playing schools a lot bigger than us,” Gregg said. “It’s something that I would like to sort of work on, to try and get a little confidence, but in the long haul, I always believed as a college coach that playing a tougher schedule made things better for you come January and February.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
