Davis eager to get started at Reinhardt

Jefferson volleyball player Savanna Davis has signed to play collegiately at Reinhardt and the all-area performer doesn’t mince words when it comes to her goals for her freshman season.
“To play,” she said.
Davis signed her letter of intent on Nov. 15 during Jefferson’s early signing period ceremony.
She aims to play both indoor and beach volleyball for the Eagles, who compete in the NAIA. Davis said only the top 10 players on the team are selected for beach tournaments. As for the indoor season, she just wants to see court time.
She said she’s thrilled to have the athletic and academic opportunities before her at Reinhardt.
“It’s amazing,” Davis said. “I just feel so blessed to have the opportunity to play for such an amazing team and university. I’m just so excited to start my season.”
