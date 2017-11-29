‘Do-it-all player’ to play at the next level

One of Jefferson’s most versatile players will have the chance to put that versatility on display at the collegiate level.
Jazmin Allen, a guard/forward, for the Jefferson girls’ basketball team recently signed with Division II Trevecca Nazarene University.
“She’s kind of the Swiss Army Knife of girls’ basketball,” Jefferson coach Jason Gibson said at a recent siging ceremony. “She can do it all. I am really excited for her and her family.”
Allen is looking forward to the next step in her basketball career.
“It’s a big thrill,” she said. “It’s really exciting. I’m really excited to play and continue my dream.”
Allen transferred to Jefferson from Oconee County before her sophomore year. Gibson points to just how multi-talented a player Allen has become.
“When she came here, she was pretty much a post player,” Gibson said. “And I think now she can play every position on the floor."
