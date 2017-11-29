Dragon shortstop fulfills longtime goal

Jefferson’s Savannah Dooley signed a softball scholarship with Brenau last week, fulfilling a goal she set upon entering high school.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Dooley said. “I’ve dreamed of going to Brenau since freshman year, and ever since then I’ve had my heart set on going to Brenau and my dreams are finally coming true.”
Dooley hit .310 with eight doubles and 15 RBIs this past season for Jefferson, which won its second-consecutive Region 8-AAAA title. She also managed a .933 fielding percentage as the Dragons’ shortstop.
Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick called Dooley “one of the greatest shortstops that I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”
“She is a natural athlete,” Bostwick said. “She can get to balls that are hit that most kids cannot. Her transition is as smooth as it can get. That’s not something really that you can teach. It’s just kind of a natural thing.”
