Strong to wrestle collegiately at Campbell

Jefferson wrestler Coy Strong will continue his successful wrestling career at the collegiate level.
Strong has signed with Campbell University, a Division I school in North Carolina.
“I’d like to thank my parents for taking me to all these tournaments and forcing me to go to practice when I was younger and didn’t want to and just never letting me quit,” Strong said at a recent signing ceremony.
He also praised all of his coaches, including assistant coach Nick Niesielowski.
“He’s worked with me extensively,” Strong said.
Strong has competed in the Jefferson program since middle school. Coach Doug Thurmond called Strong “a very, very hard worker.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Check next week's issue for more signing stories.
