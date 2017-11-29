WRESTLING: JCCHS set to host Panther Invitational

The first weekend in December will again bring some of the state’s best wrestlers to Jackson County.
The Jackson County wrestling program is set to host the 24th-annual Panther Invitational team this Friday and Saturday.
“The tournament field is very deep as usual,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “I will not know how the weight classes will shake out but I’m pretty sure the finals should be state placer versus state placer or even better.”
The 22-team tournament will feature state champions Jefferson (Class AAAA), Social Circle (Class AA) and Commerce (Class A), along with highly-ranked programs like Gilmer County, West Laurens, Clarke Central and the host Panthers. Teams from Lexington, S.C., and McGavock, Tenn. will add out-of-state talent to the mix.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
