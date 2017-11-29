The Red Raiders normally rely on their defense, but they didn’t look too shabby on offense Tuesday night at Oglethorpe County.
An energized Madison County team defeated the Patriots 70-34 behind Jackson Bailey’s 23 points. Traveon Lattimore added 11, Dylan Carey added eight points off the bench.
“That’s one thing we asked this week, we talked about competing,” said head coach Tim Drake. “Compete to win. We don’t really preach playing hard, anybody can play hard. But we want to compete to win every night. And we did bring a ton of energy tonight.”
Madison County opened (1-1, 0-0) opened the game with 17 on a 17-0 run and only surrendered one goal. They led 17-2 after just one quarter with Bailey scoring nine of those points. He made most of those points off of offensive rebounds.
“Jackson has needed a game like this,” Drake said. “He’s one of the most fundamental players I’ve ever coached. He’s a four-year starter on varsity, he stepped up tonight and he’s been a big leader. He’s our best and hardest working player, that’s all you can ask for out of him.
Oglethorpe found more on an offense in the second quarter, but the red Raiders still outscored them 17-13 to take a 34-15 lead into the break. Bailey had 11 points at halftime. Xavier Heard had five points and Lattimore had four.
Coming out of halftime, Oglethorpe looked a little more energetic and they began cutting the lead. Until Bailey got free on a layup and slammed down a dunk that deflated the Oglethorpe side and swung the momentum in Madison County’s favor. By the end of the run, Madison County led 59-28 and the Raiders began pulling starters soon after.
Oglethorpe was unable to cut into the Raiders lead against bench players. Madison County went out on top 70-34.
“We got a lot of minutes out of our bench and we wanted to see that tonight,” he said. “Because there’s going to be some nights where we can’t do that and we have to play our starters more so. I was glad to get some of those younger guys into the game and the feel of varsity basketball.”
