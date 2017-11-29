GIRLS BASKETBALL: Energetic Raiders zoom past Oglethorpe County

Head coach Dan Lampe wants his Madison County girls’ basketball team to be the more energized team every game they play. He wants the Lady Raiders faster, looser and more aggressive.
And judging by their 62-22 win over Oglethorpe County Tuesday night, you can say that the Lady Raiders lived up to their coach’s expectations.
“That’s our plan every night, to ransack, get all over them, and make them not be able to run their plan,” Lampe said. “We really wanted to push fast breaks and force turnovers. We wanted to get them in a track meet, that’s how we broke it open.”
Madison County (1-2, 0-0) imposed their dominance from the opening tip-off as scoring leaders Adryana Maxwell and K. McPherson combined for 10 of the Lady Raiders 18 first quarter points. They led the Patriots 18-5 after the first quarter.
The duo was even better in the second quarter as they combined for 11 of the teams 19 points. Madison County took a decisive 37-10 lead into halftime. McPherson had 12 points at the break while Maxwell had nine.
They didn’t score much in the second half, that’s because they didn’t play much. Madison County remained stingy on defense even as Lampe phased out his starting-five and began pulling girls off the bench to finish the game. And they finished strong. Now lead by B. Fortson at the point, the Lady Raiders led 52-15 after the third quarter and 62-22 by the time the final buzzer went off.
“They played with good effort, we just have to get people in the right spots a little bit more,” Lampe said. “It was kind of an ugly game, but it is what it is. We try to make it an ugly game so I can’t complain that much when it is.”
McPherson finished the game with 15 points and Maxwell was right behind her with 11. S. Armstrong added nine points. Fortson scored seven points, all in the final 10 minutes.
