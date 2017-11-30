NICHOLSON - Howard Allen Wilbanks, 82, died Wednesday, November 29, 2017. at The Oaks-Athens.
Mr. Wilbanks was born in Nicholson, the son of the late Gordon and Mae Barnett Wilbanks. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran of the Korean War and a former member of the Nicholson Fire Department. Mr. Wilbanks was retired from Peachtree Tooling.
Survivors include his wife, Elenanor Faye Wood Wilbanks, Nicholson; sons, Randy Wilbanks, Steve Wilbanks and Darren Wilbanks, all of Nicholson; brothers, David Wilbanks, Nicholson, and James Alvin Wilbanks, Buford; sisters, Lois Mae Poe, Commerce, Sara Nell Poe, Nicholson, and Dorothy Weldon, Jefferson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, at New Hope Baptist Church with the Revs. John Wood and Mike Stowers officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Wilbanks (11-29-17)
