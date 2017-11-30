Police called after racial threat at CHS

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, November 30. 2017
Authorities are investigating after threatening graffiti was found in a local school.

Commerce High School administrators notified the school resource officer of the incident on Wednesday after someone found the names of several minority students written on a bathroom wall. In a statement, Commerce City School System superintendent said the bathroom was closed after the graffiti was located.

A social media post showing the graffiti — which read “n****rs to eliminate” above the students’ names — circulated afterwards.

“(Principal Will) Smith made an announcement to all students this morning that this type of behavior will not be tolerated at Commerce High School,” Tolbert said.

The Commerce Police Department and school system are seeking information on the suspects. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the “identification and arrest” of the suspects, according to a CPD release.

Additional officers have been assigned to the school “to ensure the safety of students and teachers.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.