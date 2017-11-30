Authorities are investigating after threatening graffiti was found in a local school.
Commerce High School administrators notified the school resource officer of the incident on Wednesday after someone found the names of several minority students written on a bathroom wall. In a statement, Commerce City School System superintendent said the bathroom was closed after the graffiti was located.
A social media post showing the graffiti — which read “n****rs to eliminate” above the students’ names — circulated afterwards.
“(Principal Will) Smith made an announcement to all students this morning that this type of behavior will not be tolerated at Commerce High School,” Tolbert said.
The Commerce Police Department and school system are seeking information on the suspects. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the “identification and arrest” of the suspects, according to a CPD release.
Additional officers have been assigned to the school “to ensure the safety of students and teachers.”
Police called after racial threat at CHS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry