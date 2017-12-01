‘Sid’ Camp (11-17-17)

WINSTON SALEM, NC - Albert Sidney (“Sid”) Camp, III, 64, passed away on November 17, 2017, resulting from an automobile accident.
Mr. Camp was the son of the late Albert Sidney (“Sidney”) Camp, Jr. and Florence Stephens Camp of Macon Ga., formerly of Commerce, Ga. Sid was a 1971 graduate of Commerce (Georgia) High School, where he lettered in football and track and was named an honorable mention All-State football player by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sid was a 1976 graduate of The University of Georgia (BS Biology), where he was a member of the cross-country team. After graduation from Georgia, Sid joined the United States Navy where he served in active duty from 1977-1981 and in the Naval Reserves through 1997, achieving the rank of Commander. He worked in management in food science for multiple Fortune 500 companies from 1981-2017.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Pauline Kirby Camp; daughter, Julie Camp Sternberg, and husband Jason; son, Albert S. (“Al”) Camp, IV and wife Taylor; grandchildren, Isabelle Camp, Claire Camp, Eva-Louise Camp and Benjamin Sternberg; brothers, Stephen L. (“Steve”) Camp, John F. (“Jack”) Camp and Ed Camp; and sisters, Florence Camp Allen, Sarah Kate (“Katie”) Camp Williams, and Mollie Camp Robbins.
