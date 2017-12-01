Reba Turpin (11-30-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, December 1. 2017
MAYSVILLE - Reba Ann Latty Turpin, 87, entered into rest Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Mrs. Turpin was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Guy Howard Latty and Sybil Rose Ayers Latty. She was a retired farmer and a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Turpin was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Latty Brown; two brothers, Arthur Guy Latty and James Vernon Latty; and her husband, Fred Curtis Turpin.

Survivors include her daughter, Kerry Hiland and her husband Jerry, Maysville; two grandsons, Kasey and Kraig Hiland, Maysville; and two sisters, Carolyn and Sherry Latty, Maysville.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. from the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Old Website

