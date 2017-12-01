Bridges: The college football coaching carousel

The next few days will be a whirlwind of activity in college football coaching circles.
Already several programs, some big-time and some not as big-time, have parted ways with their head coach from the 2017 season and will be looking to a new name and face for 2018 and beyond. It’s a fascinating thing to watch each year.
Many times, the firings are justified and not surprising.
Other times the dismissals are head scratchers but let’s be clear about one thing here.
One should never feel that sorry about a big-time college head football coach who gets let go.
More often than not these coaches have large financial nets to fall on no matter how poorly they performed on the job.
It’s the complete opposite from most of us in the workforce. Most of us do not receive large financial settlements for doing poorly at our jobs or not living up to expectations.
That seems to be reserved for CEOs who run companies into the ground and for fired college (and pro) football coaches.
Any sympathy needs to be reserved for members of the coaching staff who often work year-to-year without any buyout package.
If the fired head coach gets a new job then the assistant coaches may get the chance to go with him or perhaps one or two will be retained by the new head coach, but neither is a guarantee.
New coaching hires are always a gamble no matter how much of a sure thing they appear to be.
How many times has Tennessee gotten it wrong in recent years since the (wrongful) firing of Phil Fulmer? The news that the Vols were going to hire Greg Schiano set off a firestorm of negative reaction Sunday evening. Now it appears that hire will not take place in what has become a true display of the power of social media.
Currently, 99.9 percent of Georgia fans are happy with Kirby Smart but let him lose a game or two (including the upcoming SEC championship) and the honeymoon will end abruptly.
Even Nick Saban is probably being questioned by Alabama fans this week despite all he has done with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s fan base is the most rabid of them all in college football and is certainly not above calling out the top college football coach.
Several jobs are open in the SEC and it will be interesting to see if Florida can finally get things figured out.
As of this writing, word broke that Mississippi State head coach and former Gator assistant Dan Mullen was emerging as the favorite after it appeared Central Florida coach Scott Frost would return to his alma mater of Nebraska.
UCLA’s hiring of Chip Kelly appears to be a solid one. Kelly is better suited for the college game and more specifically for the West Coast. I had predicted Kelly would end up at Oregon State but it appears the Beavers will get a sound choice in Beau Baldwin, the offensive coordinator at California, after long-term head coaching success at FCS program Eastern Washington.
If I were in charge of hiring a new head coach at a so-called big-time college football program, I would look to the teams which have sustained success at the FCS or Division II or III levels and hire one of those coaches.
I would also find it essential for my head coaching candidate to have the desire to bring his entire coaching staff with him.
Fans often forget that a head coach does not do it alone and a head coach who does not appreciate the contributions of his assistants should not apply in my book.
It will be a fun couple of weeks as schools try to secure new head coaches. It’s become such a big deal there are websites dedicated to following these changes.
Personally, I look at them daily.
Chris Bridges is a long-time college football fan and former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
